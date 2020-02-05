You are the owner of this article.
Sam Hunt coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Kip Moore, Travis Denning
Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Sam Hunt performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Sam Hunt’s “The Southside Summer Tour 2020” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 27 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $31-$100.75.

Hunt’s “Southside” album will be released April 3. The album features the songs “Kinfolks” and “Sinning With You.”

