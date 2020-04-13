You are the owner of this article.
Sam Hunt's concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves from June to September
Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Sam Hunt performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: Sam Hunt’s concert has been rescheduled for  Sept. 3 as the country singer moves his June concert dates including the June 27 show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Hunt posted this news on his social media Monday afternoon.

Original post: Sam Hunt’s “The Southside Summer Tour 2020” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 27 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $31-$100.75.

Hunt’s “Southside” album will be released April 3. The album features the songs “Kinfolks” and “Sinning With You.”

