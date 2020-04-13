Sam Hunt's concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves from June to September

Update: Sam Hunt’s concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 3 as the country singer moves his June concert dates including the June 27 show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Hunt posted this news on his social media Monday afternoon.
June dates on Sam’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 have been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticketing questions please reach out to your point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7FMLCTf09C— Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) April 13, 2020
Original post: Sam Hunt’s “The Southside Summer Tour 2020” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 27 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $31-$100.75.
Hunt’s “Southside” album will be released April 3. The album features the songs “Kinfolks” and “Sinning With You.”
