Samantha Fish reschedules Pageant concert over COVID-19 concerns

Samantha Fish’s concert Jan. 12 at the Pageant has moved to 8 p.m. April 22.
-
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Refunds available at point of purchase.
