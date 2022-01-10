 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samantha Fish reschedules Pageant concert over COVID-19 concerns
0 comments

Samantha Fish reschedules Pageant concert over COVID-19 concerns

{{featured_button_text}}
Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish

 Photo by Kaelen Barowsky

Samantha Fish’s concert Jan. 12 at the Pageant has moved to 8 p.m. April 22.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Refunds available at point of purchase.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shania Twain congratulates Taylor Swift for breaking chart record

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News