Sammy Hagar & the Circle are back at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sammy Hagar & the Circle are back at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Fair St. Louis in Forest Park

Sammy Hagar and the Circle performs at Fair St. Louis in Forest Park in 2016.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Red Rocker is back, right on cue. Sammy Hagar & the Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 7.

Whitesnake and Night Ranger are also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$350. Four lawn tickets are available for $89 while supplies last. There are no service fees at the box office the first week of sales. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

The tour begins July 9 in West Palm Beach.

In a statement, Hagar said: “I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be. David (Coverdale, of Night Ranger) and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage. Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

The concert is presented by KSHE 95.

 

