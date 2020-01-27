Sammy Hagar & the Circle are back at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets are $29.50-$350. Four lawn tickets are available for $89 while supplies last. There are no service fees at the box office the first week of sales. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

In a statement, Hagar said: “I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be. David (Coverdale, of Night Ranger) and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage. Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”