Sammy Hagar & the Circle heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sammy Hagar

 Photo by Leah Steiger
Sammy Hagar & the Circle’s “Crazy Times!” tour is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 26. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

George Thorogood & the Destroyers is also on the bill.

The show is KSHE-95’s 55th Birthday Party, and is also part of the Allegiant Always Concert Series.

Tickets are $25-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office (open Fridays and Mondays). 

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The tour begins June 10 in Bridgeport, CT. 

In a statement, Hagar said: “A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level— 'Crazy Times' is an understatement." 

