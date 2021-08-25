 Skip to main content
San Holo heading to the Factory
 Courtesy of the artist

San Holo comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Oct. 21; show time is at 8 p.m.

Also on the bill are Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami.

Tickets are $23-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

