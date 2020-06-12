Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire joint tour rescheduled for 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Santa and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural Tour" that had been scheduled for July 7, 2020 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 2, 2021. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. Refund options are also available. Click here for more information on refunds.

Original post: Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire pair up for a summer tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 7. The show is the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour,” and it's the first time the classic acts have toured together. It’s also a continuation of Santana’s “Supernatural Now” tour.

Santana wil play songs from the “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock eras, and tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises.

Tickets are $49-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.