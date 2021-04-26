Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre rescheduled for 2022

Update: The Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 1, 2022. The tour had originally been scheduled for 2020, and then 2021.
Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new date.
Refunds are available at point of purchase for thirty days.
Earlier update: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural Tour" that had been scheduled for July 7, 2020 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 2, 2021. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire pair up for a summer tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 7. The show is the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour,” and it's the first time the classic acts have toured together. It’s also a continuation of Santana’s “Supernatural Now” tour.
Santana wil play songs from the “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock eras, and tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises.
Tickets are $49-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy. I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy,” Santana said in a statement.
The tour begins June 19 in Chula Vista, Calif.