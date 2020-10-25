'Saturday Night Live' takes a dig at Nelly during Weekend Update

Apparently “Saturday Night Live” isn't aware of a little show called “Dancing With the Shows,” judging by the potshot the late-night laughfest took at Nelly Saturday night.

During the Weekend Update portion of Saturday’s show hosted by British singer Adele, anchor Michael Che announced “Rapper Nelly will be appearing on a new line of Budwieser cans ... under the word ‘Missing.’ A Budweiser can was shown featuring a pic of St. Louis No. 1 celeb with “Missing” emblazoned across the top of the can.

We love Che, and the joke would have been fine perhaps if it made sense. Nelly is currently seen weekly on “Dancing With the Stars,” so he’s anything but missing. And he's actually doing pretty well on the show.