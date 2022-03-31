Scooter Brown, David Grelle, Dhoruba Collective, Golliday coming to the Dark Room

Dhoruba Collective, Scooter Brown, Golliday, Ife Jacobs and Eric Slaughter Group are some of the acts lined up the the Dark Room at the Grandel in May.

Here’s the rundown of new shows:

– LaToya Sharen, 9 p.m. May 20, $10-$20

– Dhoruba Collective “Take Me to the River All Stars After Set,” 11 p.m. May 13, $5-$15, free with ticket from the “Take Me to the River All Stars” show at the Grandel

– Ife Jacobs, 9 p.m. May 20, $10-$20

– David Grelle’s Mound City Saints, 10 p.m. May 21, $10-$20

– Golliday, 8 p.m. May 22, $10-$25

– Eric Slaughter Group, 10 p.m. May 27, $5-$15

– Scooter Brown, 9 p.m. May 28, $10-$20

– Skeet Rodgers Holiday Blues Bash, 8 p.m. May 29, $10-$20

Tickets for these shows are available at metrotix.com.

