Sean Canan, Aaron Kamm, Tropidelic sell out City Foundry STL concerts
Jamo Presents artists

Jamo Presents artists DJ Vthom, Sean Canan, Mvstermind, DJ Mahf, Aaron Kamm (from left to right). Photo by Jordan Bauer

 Photo by Jordan Bauer

Jamo Presents' opening run of concerts at the new City Foundry STL this weekend with Sean Canan's Voodoo CSNY tonight (March 11), Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers (March 12), and Aaron Kamm and the One Drops (March 14) is sold out.

Tickets are still available for Little Dylan's show on March 13.

Get more information and tickets at jamopresents.com.

The concerts will be among the public’s first look at City Foundry STL, a food hall, market, retail, entertainment and office space tentatively opening in late spring/early summer. 

Masks will be required when entering and exiting, when guests leave their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff. One-way systems will keep traffic organized, and strict hygiene protocols will be in use. Concessions ordering will be contactless.

City Foundry STL is located at 3700 Forest Park Avenue. Jamo Presents is the team behind last year’s pop-up concert series at the Lot downtown.

