Sebastian Bach's Thursday concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. The show is part of his 30th anniversary tour. Kobra and the Lotus is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
