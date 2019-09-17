Subscribe for 99¢
Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach, formerly of the rock band Skid Row, performs solo during the M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, April 26, 2014, in Columbia, Md. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Sebastian Bach's Thursday concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. The show is part of his 30th anniversary tour. Kobra and the Lotus is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

