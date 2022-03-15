 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sebastian Maniscalco adds second show at the Fox Theatre after first show sells out

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco

 Courtesy of the artist

Latest update: A second show has been added for Sebastian Maniscalco at the Fox Theatre for 7 p.m. June 23. The June 24 concert is sold out.

Tickets for the new show are $53.75-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at metrotix.com.

Update: Sebastian Maniscalco's concert at the Fox Theatre scheduled for Jan. 14 has moved to June 24. 

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. If you are not able to attend the new date, a refund may be requested until February 13, 2022. Contact Metrotix at online@metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111 for any additional information.

Original post: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Jan. 14; show time is at 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

The show is a stop on his “Nobody Does This Tour.”

Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at metrotix.com.

The second season of “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” premieres Nov. 16 on Discovery+.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mila Kunis 'awestricken' by strength of Ukrainian people during war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News