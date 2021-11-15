Sebastian Maniscalco bringing 'Nobody Does This Tour' to the Fox Theatre

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Jan. 14; show time is at 7 p.m.
The show is a stop on his “Nobody Does This Tour.”
Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at metrotix.com.
The second season of “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” premieres Nov. 16 on Discovery+.
The Fox Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
