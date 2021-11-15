 Skip to main content
Sebastian Maniscalco bringing 'Nobody Does This Tour' to the Fox Theatre
Sebastian Maniscalco bringing 'Nobody Does This Tour' to the Fox Theatre

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Jan. 14; show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Nobody Does This Tour.”

Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at metrotix.com.

The second season of “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” premieres Nov. 16 on Discovery+.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

