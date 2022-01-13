Sebastian Maniscalco postpones 'Nobody Does This Tour' at the Fox Theatre

Update: Sebastian Maniscalco's concert at the Fox Theatre scheduled for Jan. 14 has moved to June 24.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. If you are not able to attend the new date, a refund may be requested until February 13, 2022. Contact Metrotix at online@metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111 for any additional information.

Original post: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Jan. 14; show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Nobody Does This Tour.”

Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at metrotix.com.

The second season of “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” premieres Nov. 16 on Discovery+.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

