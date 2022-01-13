 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sebastian Maniscalco postpones 'Nobody Does This Tour' at the Fox Theatre
0 comments

Sebastian Maniscalco postpones 'Nobody Does This Tour' at the Fox Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Sebastian Maniscalco's concert at the Fox Theatre scheduled for Jan. 14 has moved to June 24. 

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. If you are not able to attend the new date, a refund may be requested until February 13, 2022. Contact Metrotix at online@metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111 for any additional information.

Original post: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Jan. 14; show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Nobody Does This Tour.”

Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at metrotix.com.

The second season of “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” premieres Nov. 16 on Discovery+.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elvis Costello done performing song that contains racial slur

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News