Second Galactic concert added at the Big Top in Grand Center after first show sells out

Update: Galactic has added a second show under the Big Top in Grand Center for May 15. Doors are at 6 p.m. Tickets are $37.50-$60 at metrotix.com.
The May 16 show is sold out.
The show is presented by Jamo Presents.
Previous update: Galactic’s May 16 concert at the Big Top in Grand Center is sold out.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
Original post: Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph with the Heavy Hours will be at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show on May 16; show is at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices will be announced, and will be available at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9.
The show is by Jamo Presents.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.
