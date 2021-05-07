 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second Galactic concert added at the Big Top in Grand Center after first show sells out
0 comments

Second Galactic concert added at the Big Top in Grand Center after first show sells out

{{featured_button_text}}
Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph

Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph

 Photo by Marc Pagini

Update: Galactic has added a second show under the Big Top in Grand Center for May 15. Doors are at 6 p.m. Tickets are $37.50-$60 at metrotix.com.

The May 16 show is sold out.

The show is presented by Jamo Presents.

Previous update: Galactic’s May 16 concert at the Big Top in Grand Center is sold out. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Get more information at jamopresents.com

Original post: Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph with the Heavy Hours will be at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show on May 16; show is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will be announced, and will be available at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9.

The show is by Jamo Presents.

COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

El Jimador adds a wine twist for a perfect spring margarita

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports