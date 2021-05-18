Second show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre

Update: Due to popular demand, a second show has just been added for Jim Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" at Stifel Theatre Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75, $62.75 and $76.75. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Original show: Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at noon May 14 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.

