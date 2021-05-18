 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre
0 comments

Second show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan appears onstage at Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs" at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Update: Due to popular demand, a second show has just been added for Jim Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" at Stifel Theatre Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75, $62.75 and $76.75. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Original show: Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at noon May 14 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities shine on MTV red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports