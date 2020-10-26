See which supervillain Nelly conjures for 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween show

It’s Halloween on “Dancing With the Stars” tonight (Oct. 26) with a focus on villains, and Nelly’s coming as “Nightmare on Elm Street” dream killer Freddy Krueger. He and his pro partner Daniella Karagach will dance to The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” doing the Argentine Tango.
Tomorrow villains night..... !!!! CHECK OUT #YUNGSWIVEL&MUTHARUSSIA ..!!! @dancingabc ..!!💃🏽🕺🏽 😂
A post shared by NELLY (@nelly) on
Catch it at 7 tonight on ABC.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
