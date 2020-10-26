 Skip to main content
See which supervillain Nelly conjures for 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween show
Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

Nelly/"Dancing With the Stars" Top 11, Oct. 19, Week 6. Photo by ABC/Kelsey McNeal

 Photo by ABC/Kelsey McNeal

It’s Halloween on “Dancing With the Stars” tonight (Oct. 26) with a focus on villains, and Nelly’s coming as “Nightmare on Elm Street” dream killer Freddy Krueger. He and his pro partner Daniella Karagach will dance to The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” doing the Argentine Tango.

Tomorrow villains night..... !!!! CHECK OUT #YUNGSWIVEL&MUTHARUSSIA ..!!! @dancingabc ..!!💃🏽🕺🏽 😂

Catch it at 7 tonight on ABC.

Last week, they earned one of their highest scores doing the Viennese Waltz.

 

 

