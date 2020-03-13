SFJAZZ Collective's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

SFJazz Collective's March 14 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled over concerns about the coronavirus. The jazz act has canceled the rest of its current tour.

All ticket purchases will automatically be refunded.

Click here for more information.

