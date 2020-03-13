You are the owner of this article.
SFJAZZ Collective's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled
SFJAZZ Collective's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

SFJazz Collective

From left: Etienne Charles, David Sanchez, Martin Luther McCoy, Adam Rogers, Warren Wolf, Matt Brewer, Edward Simon and Obed Calvaire of SFJazz Collective

 Photo by Jay Blakesberg

SFJazz Collective's March 14 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled over concerns about the coronavirus. The jazz act has canceled the rest of its current tour.

All ticket purchases will automatically be refunded.

