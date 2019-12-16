Subscribe for 99¢
2018 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Shakey Graves performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Shakey Graves is at Off Broadway for two nights Feb. 11-12 for “For the Record: An Acoustic Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $30 at ticketweb.com beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

 

