Shakey Graves is at Off Broadway for two nights Feb. 11-12 for “For the Record: An Acoustic Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $30 at ticketweb.com beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
