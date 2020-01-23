You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shakey Graves sells out three nights at Off Broadway
0 comments

Shakey Graves sells out three nights at Off Broadway

Support local journalism for 99¢
2018 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Shakey Graves performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Update: Shakey Graves has sold out concerts Feb. 11, 12, and 13 at Off Broadway.

Original post: Shakey Graves is at Off Broadway for two nights Feb. 11-12 for “For the Record: An Acoustic Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $30 at ticketweb.com beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports