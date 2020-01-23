Shakey Graves sells out three nights at Off Broadway

Update: Shakey Graves has sold out concerts Feb. 11, 12, and 13 at Off Broadway.
Original post: Shakey Graves is at Off Broadway for two nights Feb. 11-12 for “For the Record: An Acoustic Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $30 at ticketweb.com beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
