Shawn Mendes cancels tour to focus on his self-care

Update: After pausing his tour to focus on his mental health, pop singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the remaining dates of his tour entirely including the St. Louis show at Enterprise Center. The “Wonder, The World Tour” date locally had been scheduled for July 16, but was postponed.

A rescheduled date was expected, but won’t happen now as the singer focuses on his self-care.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North American and the U.K./Europe….I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right steps to heal.”

Ticket refund information is not yet available.

Previous post: Pop music superstar Shawn Mendes is taking some time off from his recently launched tour after reaching a “breaking point.” In a statement on social media, he said he's taking “time to heal, and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

His “Wonder, The World Tour” was scheduled to play Enterprise Center on July 16. The show and others are postponed until further notice. A new Enterprise Center date is expected, and the postponement has also been confirmed by the venue.

The postponed shows begin July 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and go through July 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

After being off the road the last few years, Mendes said he wasn't ready to dive back in just yet.

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know … love you guys.” Mendes ended his message with a heart emoji.

The singer’s full statement:

In a joint interview in June with the Post-Dispatch and other media outlets, Mendes talked about his return to the road.

“It’s been a long time, and playing live is something that has been a lifeforce for me since I was 15, and I haven’t had that for a few years," he said. "So I’m excited to feel that energy again and connect with people and see the fans.”

He also said some anxiety accompanied that.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at home and gotten used to spending time around family and friends," he said. "Road life is a different thing. I have a lot of mixed emotions.”