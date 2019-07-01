Shawn Mendes is quietly becoming one of the biggest male pop stars out there now, even in the face of Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and John Mayer. But during his sold-out concert at Enterprise Center Sunday night, he showed bigger doesn’t have to always mean better.
The Canadian pop-rocker, in his biggest St. Louis show to date after a 2016 show at the Fox Theatre, deemed it okay to eschew much of the flashy trappings that come with most younger arena-level acts these days, the big bells and glaring whistles. He kept it more modest, and in doing so kept the focus squarely on himself during “Shawn Mendes: The Tour.” (The show was first announced May 2018, which probably an interminable wait for his fans).
Boasting only a titled circular video screen that hung overhead and a B-stage on the arena floor anchored by a single-stem rose that nearly reached the ceiling, Mendes opened with “Lost in Japan,” a hit from his third and self-titled album.
Alternating between playing guitar and a pair of pianos, Mendes was warm and strong as he jumped between albums that also include “Handwritten” (2015) and “Illuminate” (2016), just enough of a discography to properly fill out an arena show these days.
The sensitive boy-next-boy, his voice supple and phrasings distinct, blazed through numbers such as favorite “Stitches” and the propulsive “Treat You Better,” along with songs like “In My Blood, "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," “If I Can’t Have You” (with St. Louis incorporated into a lyric) and “Nervous.”
A third of the way through the show, he made a move to the B-stage where a second piano waited, and opened that segment with a bit of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Asking how many fans have been listening to him since “Handwritten,” apparently a lot considering the crowd’s response, he said he’d do a medley of songs from each album since he couldn’t get everything in. He gave them tastes of “Because I Had You,” “When You’re Ready,” “Life of the Party” on the piano, before grabbing the guitar again for “Like to Be You” and “Ruin.”
He was often at his best when he shared his strong falsetto “Where Were You in the Morning” and “Fix You” “Why,” “Senorita,” and “Fallin’ All in You.”
Audience members were given plastic bracelets at the entrance that lit up in different colors coinciding with the songs, something employed at other concerts in the past including Taylor Swift (an act he was opened for).
Grammy Best New Artist recipient Alessia Cara improved upon her support set for Coldplay in 2016 at what was then Scottrade Center. She came off more assured, natural, and even fun as she pulled eclectic pop tunes from her two albums, “The Pains of Growing” and “Know-It-All.” She felt as if she has really come into her own as a performer with “Comfortable,” “Out of Love,” “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie “Moana,” and “Stay,” her collaboration with Zedd.
Cara gave a special buildup to her “Stars to Your Beautiful,” her personal anthem, fitting since she says it’s the song that changed her life. She told her fans to celebrate and love themselves for who they are.