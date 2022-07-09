Shawn Mendes halts tour dates including St. Louis show to focus on his mental health

Pop music superstar Shawn Mendes is taking some time off from his recently-launched tour after he has hit a “breaking point,” he says in a statement on his social media, needing “time to heal, and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

His “Wonder, The World Tour” was scheduled to play Enterprise Center July 16. The show and others are postponed until further notice. A new Enterprise Center date is expected, and the postponement has also been confirmed by the venue.

The postponed shows begin July 9 in St. Paul, MN and go through July 29 in Uncasville, CT.

After being off the road the last few years, he said he wasn't ready to dive back in just yet

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know…love you guys.” Mendes ended his message with a heart emoji.

The singer’s full statement is below.

In a joint interview with the Post-Dispatch and other media outlets in June, he talked about his return to the road.

“It’s been a long time and playing live is something that has been a lifeforce for me since I was fifteen and I haven’t had that for a few years. So I’m excited to feel that energy again and connect with people and see the fans.”

He also says there was some anxiety with that.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at home and gotten used to spending time around family and friends. Road life is a different thing. I have a lot of mixed emotions.”