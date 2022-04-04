 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shawn Mendes returning to Enterprise Center for 'Wonder World Tour'

Shawn Mendes at Enterprise Center

Shawn Mendes performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. July 16. The St. Louis show is part of thirteen new dates that were just announced.

Dermot Kennedy is also on the bill.

Tickets are $26.50-$196.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at ticketmaster.com.

Mendes’ latest album is “Wonder"; his latest song is “When You’re Gone.”

 

