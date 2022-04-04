Shawn Mendes returning to Enterprise Center for 'Wonder World Tour'

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. July 16. The St. Louis show is part of thirteen new dates that were just announced.
Dermot Kennedy is also on the bill.
Tickets are $26.50-$196.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at ticketmaster.com.
Mendes’ latest album is “Wonder"; his latest song is “When You’re Gone.”
Shawn Mendes brings show to St. Louis at Enterprise Center
