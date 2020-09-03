 Skip to main content
Sheldon Concert Hall presents series of intimate plaza concerts
Janet Erva

Janet Erva

 Courtesy of the artist

The Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries will present concerts through September with its new Picnics on the Plaza series. The shows will take place on the venue's outdoor Steward Family Plaza.

The events include a boxed picnic dinner and drinks at socially distanced tables of two to four people. Capacity is limited to 28 people per event

The schedule:

• The Western Satellites, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12

• Janet Evra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

• Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Tickets are $20 for a table of up to two guests or $40 for a table of up to four guests. Attendees have the option of pre-purchasing a boxed fried chicken or vegetarian dinner. Bottles of wine are also available for pre-purchase. An on-site bar will be available for credit card purchases. Picnic dinners must be ordered by the Wednesday before each performance.

No tables will be sold the night of the events; reservations must be made in advance.

Guests ages 9 and older are required to wear face masks except when seated at their reserved tables.

Tickets are available at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111. 

Find more information at thesheldon.org.

