Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules its Folk Series to 2021-2022
The Sheldon Concert Hall has rescheduled its 2020-2021 Folk Subscription Series to 2021-22 due to COVID-19 uncertainty. The artists in the series will remain the same, but with new dates.

The updated schedule follows:

Southern Journey featuring Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons, Oct. 15, 2021 (originally May 14, 2021)

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 22, 2021 (originally April 16, 2021)

• Todd Snider and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Nov. 19, 2021 (originally June 2, 2021)

• Rosanne Cash, Feb. 11, 2022 (originally February 12, 2021)

• Croce Sings Croce, March 19, 2022 (originally March 19, 2021)

Subscribers and single ticket holders will be contacted with details on their options for either retaining, refunding or donating their tickets. A new on-sale date will be announced after the new year.

For more information go to thesheldon.org or metrotix.com.

 

Sports