Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules several shows including Todd Snider, Yonder Mountain String Band

A number of fall 2020 concerts on the Sheldon Concert Hall’s schedule are being moved to 2021.

Here’s the rundown:

-- John Pizzarelli, moved from Sept. 9 2020 to Feb. 21, 2021

-- Asleep at the Wheel, moved from Sept. 16, 2020 to June 11, 2021

-- Southern Journey featuring Dom Flemons, moved from Oct. 9, 2020 to May 14, 2021

-- Coffee Concert with Erin Bode, moved from Oct. 13-14, 2020 to May 11-12, 2021

-- Yonder Mountain String Band, moved from Oct. 28, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2021

-- Coffee Concert with Dean Christopher: A Tribute to Dean Martin, moved from Nov. 10-11 to Feb. 16-17, 2021

-- Todd Snider, moved from Nov. 20, 2020 to June 2, 2021

-- Coffee Concert: Winter Wonderland, moved from Dec. 8-9, 2020 to June 8-9, 2021 (now titled Zoe Vonder Haar and Friends)

-- Count Basie Orchestra, Nov. 6, canceled