Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules several shows including Todd Snider, Yonder Mountain String Band

A number of fall 2020 concerts on the Sheldon Concert Hall’s schedule are being moved to 2021.
Here’s the rundown:
-- John Pizzarelli, moved from Sept. 9 2020 to Feb. 21, 2021
-- Asleep at the Wheel, moved from Sept. 16, 2020 to June 11, 2021
-- Southern Journey featuring Dom Flemons, moved from Oct. 9, 2020 to May 14, 2021
-- Coffee Concert with Erin Bode, moved from Oct. 13-14, 2020 to May 11-12, 2021
-- Yonder Mountain String Band, moved from Oct. 28, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2021
-- Coffee Concert with Dean Christopher: A Tribute to Dean Martin, moved from Nov. 10-11 to Feb. 16-17, 2021
-- Todd Snider, moved from Nov. 20, 2020 to June 2, 2021
-- Coffee Concert: Winter Wonderland, moved from Dec. 8-9, 2020 to June 8-9, 2021 (now titled Zoe Vonder Haar and Friends)
-- Count Basie Orchestra, Nov. 6, canceled
More details on streaming events featuring Ulysses String Quartet on Oct. 7, 2020 and Flamenco Vivo on Oct. 21, 2020, will be announced soon.
Also at the Sheldon Concert Hall, single ticket sales for the 2020-2021 season have been postponed; those ticket sales were originally for Aug. 8. A new date will be determined.
Ticket-holders will be contacted regarding refunding, retaining and donating tickets.
Get more information at thesheldon.org or call 314-533-9900.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!