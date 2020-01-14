You are the owner of this article.
Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman coming to Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Shinedown

Shinedown

Courtesy of Sanjay Parikh

Shinedown and Cypress Hill will headline Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, while Five Finger Death Punch will headline the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show also at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Here’s the rundown.

• Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, May 9, $29.50-$125, on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. 105.7 the Point presents Pointfest.

• 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, May 10, $29.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

First week of sales offers a combo ticket with $30 for both shows.

