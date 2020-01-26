Short but sweet, Green Day blazes through free NHL concert outside Enterprise Center Saturday

The mostly frills-free nature of the outdoor stage, save for some occasional pyro, left it up to the band to largely bring its own heat to its straight-forward, rip-roaring performance. That's where Green Day never fails, bringing the energy forth without fail.

“Bang Bang” from 2016’s “Revolution Radio” followed, and by that point Armstrong had put his long wool overcoat back on, fitting for the weather but not very rock star of him. “Fire, Ready, Aim” concluded the short set with a song that could earn a slot next to Green Day’s classics.

“We’re Green Day. We’ll see you in the summer time,” Armstrong announced before the band took off, seemingly in a hurry to get out of the cold.

But hold on, not so quick. In what looked like the classic encore move, the band returned to the stage, but this was no encore. Armstrong said the band needed to do “Fire, Ready, Aim” over because the crowd wasn’t going crazy enough the first time around. And with the performance slated to air on NBC later in the evening during the NHL All-Star Game inside Enterprise Center, more “crazy” was needed for the home viewers. Armstrong asked fans if they were ready, and to not screw it up.