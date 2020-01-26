Short but sweet, Green Day blazes through free NHL concert outside Enterprise Center Saturday

Superstar rock band Green Day came to St. Louis Saturday, momentarily conquered, and then ... ghosted.
That's how it went down early Saturday evening outside of Enterprise Center during a free outdoor performance from Green Day as part of NHL All-Star weekend.
It was a quick blip of a performance amounting to three songs and one do-over. Technically, it was never meant to be a concert in the first place but a “performance” though some fans apparently missed that memo. They were unsure how much Green Day they’d get in this special setting.
What fans did get was a taste of Green Day flexing its new NHL muscles now that it’s newly in partnership with the league. The union includes prime opportunities for the band to promote its new music like the song “Fire, Ready, Aim,” fittingly embraced by the NHL, and its “Father of All …” album out Feb. 7. The song serves as the opening theme for NBCSN’s “Wednesday Night Hockey.”
Open to the public, the outdoor performance occupied the block of 14th Street downtown between Market Street and Clark Ave. The cordoned-off area was at capacity long before Green Day took the stage at 5:20 p.m. NHL estimates the crowd at 15,000.
After descending down a set of Stifel Theatre side stairs, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool fired up the stage with “Know Your Enemy” from its 2009 album “21st Century Breakdown,” and the excitement was unmistakable.
The mostly frills-free nature of the outdoor stage, save for some occasional pyro, left it up to the band to largely bring its own heat to its straight-forward, rip-roaring performance. That's where Green Day never fails, bringing the energy forth without fail.
“Bang Bang” from 2016’s “Revolution Radio” followed, and by that point Armstrong had put his long wool overcoat back on, fitting for the weather but not very rock star of him. “Fire, Ready, Aim” concluded the short set with a song that could earn a slot next to Green Day’s classics.
“We’re Green Day. We’ll see you in the summer time,” Armstrong announced before the band took off, seemingly in a hurry to get out of the cold.
But hold on, not so quick. In what looked like the classic encore move, the band returned to the stage, but this was no encore. Armstrong said the band needed to do “Fire, Ready, Aim” over because the crowd wasn’t going crazy enough the first time around. And with the performance slated to air on NBC later in the evening during the NHL All-Star Game inside Enterprise Center, more “crazy” was needed for the home viewers. Armstrong asked fans if they were ready, and to not screw it up.
Green Day’s set was brisk, efficient, and naturally begged for more. Once the band was gone, many fans lingered, wanting to be sure that was all there was. When a Calvin Harris song began pumping out of the PA system, it was clear Green Day had moved on as scheduled and would not take the stage again.
Fans had begun lining up as early as 7 a.m. Saturday for the performance and some weren't pleased with the band’s time on stage. Brendan Loayza, 22, kept a level head about his favorite band. “It was a free show. You can’t pick and choose.” He drove five hours from Wisconsin to see the band rock.
Green Day followed the outdoor show with a second intermission performance on the ice that aired during the NHL All-Star Game inside Enterprise Center, where it gave the crowd “Fire, Ready, Aim,” “Basket Case” and “American Idiot.” A portion of the outdoor performance was broadcast during the game as well.
These performances look to be the closest St. Louis will get to a Green Day concert this summer if its tour itinerary is any indication. The band’s “Hella Mega Tour” doesn’t have a St. Louis date. (Did Armstrong know this when he commented about seeing St. Louis in the summer, or was a foreshadowing a St. Louis date to come?)
