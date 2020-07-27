'Sibling Rivalry' date at the Pageant with Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change moves to 2021

Update: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change has been moved to April 18, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. If you are unable to make the new date, click here. The change comes in wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet with "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change is at the Pageant on Aug 22. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$57 with VIP available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office, and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.