'Sibling Rivalry' tour bringing Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change to the Pageant
'Sibling Rivalry' tour bringing Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change to the Pageant

Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet with "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change is at the Pageant on Aug 22. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$57 with VIP available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office, and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

