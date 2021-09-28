 Skip to main content
Silversun Pickups heading to the Pageant
Silversun Pickups come to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

Zella Day is also on the bill.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

 

