Simple Plan and New Found Glory team up for tour coming to the Factory in Chesterfield

Simple Plan and New Found Glory are teaming up for the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” coming to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Sept. 23. Lolo is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28 at ticketmaster.com.
The Factory is scheduled to open later this summer.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
