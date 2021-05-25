 Skip to main content
Simple Plan and New Found Glory team up for tour coming to the Factory in Chesterfield
Simple Plan and New Found Glory team up for tour coming to the Factory in Chesterfield

New Found Glory

New Found Glory

 Photo by Acacia Evans

Simple Plan and New Found Glory are teaming up for the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” coming to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Sept. 23. Lolo is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28 at ticketmaster.com

The Factory is scheduled to open later this summer.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

