Simple Plan & State Champs come to Pop’s with a show on Nov. 13. Show time is at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$59 and go on sale at ticketweb.com. Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

