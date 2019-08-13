Simple Plan & State Champs come to Pop’s with a show on Nov. 13. Show time is at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$59 and go on sale at ticketweb.com. Get more information at popsrocks.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
