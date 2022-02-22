Simple Plan, Sum 41 join forces for tour coming to the Pageant

Simple Plan and Sum 41 are joining forces for “The Blame Canada Tour” taking place at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Pageant. The show is a co-headlining event as the bands join forces for the first time.

Set It Off is also on the bill.

Tickets are $43.75-$53.75 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In a statement, Simple Plan says: “We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41. It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums.”

Simple Plan continues: “We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley adds: “We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them.”

