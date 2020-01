Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Thomas Rhett’s July 17 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The concert has been previously announced as part of the Country Megaticket.

The show is part of Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour 2020.”

Also on the bill are Cole Swindell and Hardy. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$125. Tickets will be at livenation.com and at the box office. There is no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.

