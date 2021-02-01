SiriusXM debuts Miles Davis Radio to coincide with Black History Month

Just in time for Black History Month is SiriusXM’s new Miles Davis Radio, a limited-engagement channel that’s exclusively devoted to the late, legendary jazz musician.
Davis was born in Alton, Illinois, in 1926, but his family moved to East St. Louis a year later. He graduated in 1944 from Lincoln High School and went to New York to attend Julliard School of Music.
-
Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village
-
St. Louis women produce virtual Radical Sabbatical festival with Kenny Loggins, Bret Michaels
-
Little River Band, Pat Travers and other shows are rescheduled at River City Casino
-
Popular side musician Pete Ruthenburg is ready for his close-up as frontman
-
Halsey cancels tour that would have stopped at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
The channel will feature music from over 100 of Davis’ albums. Some of his band members will serves as hosts including Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr. and others.
The channel will run through Feb. 28. It’s part of "SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month" and can be found in the Jazz/Standards category.
Other Black artists including Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin along with record label Motown will also be honored as part of hand-crafted channels.
Click here for more information on Miles Davis Radio as well as the other Black History Month programming.
Tags
Watch more
Jacob Holman explains how a trip down the road was the key to its 2017 vintage. He chats with Cat Neville as part of the Virtual Vine series.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.