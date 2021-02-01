SiriusXM debuts Miles Davis Radio to coincide with Black History Month

Just in time for Black History Month is SiriusXM’s new Miles Davis Radio, a limited-engagement channel that’s exclusively devoted to the late, legendary jazz musician.

Davis was born in Alton, Illinois, in 1926, but his family moved to East St. Louis a year later. He graduated in 1944 from Lincoln High School and went to New York to attend Julliard School of Music.

The channel will feature music from over 100 of Davis’ albums. Some of his band members will serves as hosts including Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr. and others.

The channel will run through Feb. 28. It’s part of "SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month" and can be found in the Jazz/Standards category.

Other Black artists including Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin along with record label Motown will also be honored as part of hand-crafted channels.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.