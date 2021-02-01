 Skip to main content
SiriusXM debuts Miles Davis Radio to coincide with Black History Month
SiriusXM debuts Miles Davis Radio to coincide with Black History Month

Death of the Cool

American jazz musician and composer Miles Davis (1926 - 1991) playing the trumpet. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

 Express Newspapers

Just in time for Black History Month is SiriusXM’s new Miles Davis Radio, a limited-engagement channel that’s exclusively devoted to the late, legendary jazz musician.

Davis was born in Alton, Illinois, in 1926, but his family moved to East St. Louis a year later. He graduated in 1944 from Lincoln High School and went to New York to attend Julliard School of Music.

The channel will feature music from over 100 of Davis’ albums. Some of his band members will serves as hosts including Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr. and others.

The channel will run through Feb. 28. It’s part of "SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month" and can be found in the Jazz/Standards category.

Other Black artists including Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin along with record label Motown will also be honored as part of hand-crafted channels.

Click here for more information on Miles Davis Radio as well as the other Black History Month programming.

Les Bourgeois gets neighborly to find the right Norton

  • 0

Jacob Holman explains how a trip down the road was the key to its 2017 vintage. He chats with Cat Neville as part of the Virtual Vine series.

