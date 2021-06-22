 Skip to main content
Skillet's 'The Aftermath Tour 2021' books the Pageant
Skillet's 'The Aftermath Tour 2021' books the Pageant

Skillet

Skillet

 Courtesy of the artist

Skillet is at the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 22. Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is a stop on “The Aftermath Tour 2021.”

Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

