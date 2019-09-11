St. Louis born rapper Smino, featured on Chance the Rapper's "The Big Day" album, appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" today to join Chance the Rapper during their song "Eternal."
In the clip, Chance the Rapper and his backup singers are dressed up in tuxedos, but when Smino strolls out, he's donning street wear.
The show airs at 3 p.m. daily on KSDK.
Tell my Momma I’m on ELLEN w/ @chancetherapper . 🔂 📺 pic.twitter.com/9ilU6tDOKh— Smi (@smino) September 11, 2019
Chance the Rapper just announced he was pushing back his tour to 2020 to spend me time with his wife and two daughters. The pushback includes the St. Louis show Oct. 20 at Enterprise Center; no new date has been announced.