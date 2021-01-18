 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smino releases new video in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
0 comments

Smino releases new video in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Smino

Smino

 Courtesy of Curry Street Studios

Rapper Smino has just released a new video in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The funky new single and video is titled “MLK Dr”.

The animated video shows the St. Louis native rapper cruising down Martin Luther King Blvd., where he encounters Dr. King himself.

The video was directed by Brick and Smino with animation by Oliver Fredericksen.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports