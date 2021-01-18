Smino releases new video in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

-
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater this summer
-
Anniversary plans on hold, Steve Ewing hopes the Urge sees a big 2021
-
Ozark Mountain Daredevils rescheduled again at River City Casino
-
Annual Aaliyah tribute event goes virtual
-
Michael McDonald embarking on second livestream show, 'Home Alone 2'
Rapper Smino has just released a new video in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The funky new single and video is titled “MLK Dr”.
The animated video shows the St. Louis native rapper cruising down Martin Luther King Blvd., where he encounters Dr. King himself.
The video was directed by Brick and Smino with animation by Oliver Fredericksen.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today