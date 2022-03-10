Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land tour docks at the Factory for two days

The Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land show comes to the Factory in Chesterfield for two days Sept. 17-18. Performers are Peter White, Vincent Ingala, Eric Darius, Boney James, R ‘n R (Rick Braun and Richard Elliot), Jonathan Butler, Eric Marienthal, Nate Phillips, Third Richardson, Kevin Turner, and Rebecca Jade.
Alonzo Bodden hosts.
Concert times are at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets are $49-$99 with two-day packages available.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
COVID-19 restrictions are not in place for this event.
