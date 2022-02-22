Snoop Dogg blazing a trail into Family Arena for April concert with Warren G.

Snoop Dogg with special guest Warren G come to Family Arena in St. Charles with a show on April 23. The show will also include special guests.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $64-$229 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com. Two exclusive VIP parties in partnership with RNC Entertainment will be offered.
Get more information at familyarena.com.
The rapper recently appeared during the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
