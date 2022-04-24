Snoop Dogg leaves his Family Arena fans on a high note

Snoop Dogg has been so prolific keeping his name omnipresent outside of his rap career, flourishing with all his commercials, TV programs and film roles, it's almost easy to forget how major his music is.

Almost being the key word here. His part in the most recent Super Bowl hip-hop halftime show was a fierce reminder of his hip-hop legacy. His unstoppable catalog unfolded in full Saturday night at a packed Family Arena in St. Charles.

Nearly 7,000 fans came to Family Arena for this early stop on Snoop Dogg’s “Dogg Dayz of Blaze” tour, the emphasis on the blaze, naturally.

Family Arena was an interesting choice of venue for the show. Family Arena isn’t known for its hip-hop bookings though past shows with Young Thug/Machine Gun Kelly and Flo Rida come to mind. And a ton of Snoop Dogg’s material, especially some of his biggest, earliest songs, are far from “family friendly.”

But none of that mattered once the lights went down, accompanied by the aroma of weed heavily penetrating the air, as Snoop Dogg took the stage Saturday wearing a blue bandana print jumpsuit on a lean set with little more than four stripper poles and four dancers to go with them. The irony of this at Family Arena wasn’t lost.

Snoop Dogg sauntered onto the stage with “The Next Episode,” an all-star Dr. Dre track featuring him. He leaned into the throwback “G-funk” sound he helped popularize with “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thing,” the Dr. Dre song that helped put him on the map forever, and “Gin and Juice” from his debut album “Doggystyle,” both seminal tracks from the Long Beach native.

During the show that clocked in at just over an hour (but felt longer in a good way), Snoop Dogg was good natured, clearly having fun on stage, and was extremely generous in his song selections.

The rapper hit on various eras of his deep career, bringing on not only the mandatory big hits such as "Drop It Like It's Hot," “Beautiful,” “Ain’t No Fun” and “Sensual Seduction” but acknowledging so many of the various collaborations and remixes he recorded.

This included the Wiz Khalifa-led song “You and Your Friends,” the recent “Big Subwoofer” by supergroup Mount Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short and Ice Cube, DJ Khaled’s “All I Wanna Do is Win” remix, and his pairings with 50 Cent and Akon, respectively, on “P.I.M.P.” and “I Wanna Love You.”

Even “Wiggle,” a Jason Derulo song featuring Snoop Dogg that no one would have missed, made the cut.

It all gave the concert a special feeling of not knowing what bag he would pull from next.

Snoop Dogg, who headlined the final LouFest in 2017, honored a few titans of hip-hop who passed on long ago with a trio of key covers with N.W.A.’s “Boyz-N-The Hood” (Eazy-E), Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and 2Pac’s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.”

A couple of other nods to earlier hip-hop included his take on House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and his twist on Doug E. Fresh’s “La Di Da Do,” as “Lodi Dodi.” The latter brought out rapper Warren G, who was also on the bill as a special guest, for an assist.

Warren G stayed for more fun for “Ain’t No Fun,” and the pair honored late singer Nate Dogg, often referred to as the King of Hooks, with “So Fly,” recorded by the three acts under the group name 213.

Warren G, another major purveyor of G-funk in his own right, promised “ain’t no telling what I’m gonna do on this (expletive) stage but it’s going to be fun” during his own set. And he meant it with songs such as “Do You See,” “I Want It All,” “Summertime in the LBC” and his own tribute to Nate Dogg with “Regulate,” “No Matter Where I Go,” and “21 Questions.”

Also on the bill was country rapper/rocker Justin Champagne, who impressed with his small band and “When I Pull Up” though he seemed like an odd fit for the bill. Rapper Tye Harris performed as well.

Snoop Dogg set list, Family Arena, April 23

“The Next Episode”

“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”

“Bitch Please”

“Big Subwoofer”

“Gin and Juice”

“You and Your Friends”

“The Shiznit”

“All I Wanna Do is Win”

“P.I.M.P.”

“Sensual Seduction”

“I Wanna Love You”

“Beautiful”

“Snoops Upside Ya Head”

“Living My Best Life”

“Wiggle”

“Lodi Dodi”

“Ain’t No Fun”

“So Fly”

“Boyz-N-The-Hood”

“Hypnotize”

“2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”

“Who Am I (What’s My Name)”

“Young, Wild & Free”

