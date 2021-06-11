 Skip to main content
Sommore heading to Stifel Theatre for comedy show hosted by Darius Bradford
Sommore heading to Stifel Theatre for comedy show hosted by Darius Bradford

Comedy tour Sommore & the Queen’s Men is at Stifel Theatre with a show on July 3. On the bill with Somore are Tony Sculfield, Turae, and St. Louis comedian Darius Bradford will host.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$75 and on on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Sports