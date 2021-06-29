Sommore's comedy show at Stifel Theatre is canceled this weekend

Update: Sommore’s comedy event at Stifel Theatre has been canceled. No action needs to be taken to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment.

Original post: Sommore & the Queen’s Men is at Stifel Theatre with a show on July 3. On the bill with Sommore are Tony Sculfield, Turae, and St. Louis comedian Darius Bradford, who will host.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$75 and on on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

