SoMo's 'The Tour of Dreams' heading to Delmar Hall

SoMo

SoMo

 Courtesy of the artist

SoMo’s “The Tour of Dreams” is at Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. July 24.

Tickets are $24.50-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at ticketmaster.com

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

