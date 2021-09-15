 Skip to main content
Son Volt heading to the Pageant in 2022 with Jesse Farrar
Son Volt heading to the Pageant in 2022 with Jesse Farrar

Son Volt

Son Volt

 Photo by Auset Sarno

Son Volt is at the Pageant with a concert on March 18, 2022. Jesse Farrar of Old Salt Union is also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant has protocols in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

 

