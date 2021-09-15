Son Volt heading to the Pageant in 2022 with Jesse Farrar

Son Volt is at the Pageant with a concert on March 18, 2022. Jesse Farrar of Old Salt Union is also on the bill.
Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant has protocols in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
