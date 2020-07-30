Son Volt releasing new live, 26-track album Friday

Big news for Son Volt fans: the atl-country band will release the 26-track album “26Live” Friday through its Son Volt store. The live songs come from the St. Louis band’s “Union” tour.
The set also includes the new single “These Are the Times.”
Here’s the track listing for “26Live.”
“The 99”
“Lost Souls”
“Static”
“Sinking Down”
“The Picture”
“The Reason”
“Union”
“Waterloo”
“While Room Burns”
“Cherokee St.”
“Medication”
“Devil May Care”
“Reality Winner”
“Bandages & Scars”
“Driving the View”
“Caryatid Easy”
“Route”
“Drown”
“Afterglow 61”
“Tear Stained Eye”
“Windfall”
“Hearts and Minds”
“Buzz & Grind”
“Back Against the Wall”
“Monkey Man”
“Chickamauga”
Son Volt released its “Union” album in 2019, and performed two shows at Delmar Hall.
