Sonic Slam with Cinderella's Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat coming to Family Arena

Sonic Slam 2022 featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat is at 7 p.m. June 17 at Family Arena in St. Charles.
-
Pale Divine scraps New Year’s Eve concert at the Pageant
-
RSVP now: Your guide to New Year's Eve concerts and parties in the St. Louis area
-
Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Blackstreet coming to Enterprise Center for Valentine's Music Fest
-
Kasimu Taylor gets back in the groove with upcoming show at the Dark Room
-
Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Don’t Look Up’
Tickets are $40-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at familyarena.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today