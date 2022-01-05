 Skip to main content
Sonic Slam with Cinderella's Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat coming to Family Arena
Tom Keifer

Tom Keifer

 Courtesy of the artist

Sonic Slam 2022 featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat is at 7 p.m. June 17 at Family Arena in St. Charles.

Tickets are $40-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

 

